Elton John Has Star-Studded 70th Birthday Party: Lady Gaga Performs and Prince Harry Makes a Cameo

"I'm interested in moving forward all the time, with what I create, my collaborations, and also with discovering the work of other people," John said in a statement. "I think age is immaterial, provided we keep our minds alive by being open to new things. I can be as excited by a new artist who plays me their demo as I am by a new record of one of my musical heroes. I can be excited by playing a new city I've never played before, or revisiting somewhere I know well and seeing how it's changed."

"Life is a constant state of flux for us all, and I like to embrace that," he added. "I also feel very happy to use my position to bring attention to injustice in the world, and to try to help where I can. At this time in my life I'm the happiest I have ever been."