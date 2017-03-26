Elton John Has Star-Studded 70th Birthday Party: Lady Gaga Performs and Prince Harry Makes a Cameo

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Happy birthday, Elton John!
The veteran rock and pop singer-songwriter turned 70 Saturday and celebrated his milestone birthday at a huge bash in Hollywood with his husband David Furnish and a slew of celebs.
Friend Lady Gaga, godmother of the couple's two sons, and Stevie Wonder performed the latter's 1980 hit "Happy Birthday." He also sang John's 1973 song "Daniel" by himself, while Gaga also performed her 2011 single "Born This Way." In addition, Ryan Adams grabbed a guitar and took the stage to give John's 1972 hit "Rocket Man," one of his most famous tracks, a hipster spin.
Prince Harry also made a cameo via video, wearing star sunglasses—one of John's signature '70s and '80s looks—while pretending to read the July 2016 issue of gay magazine Attitude that featured his brother Prince William on the cover, E! News has learned.
John was friends with their late mother, Princess Diana, and had paid tribute to her after her 1997 death with a personalized remake of his hit single "Candle in the Wind."
The party also celebrated John's 50-Year songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin and raised funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum.
"I'm interested in moving forward all the time, with what I create, my collaborations, and also with discovering the work of other people," John said in a statement. "I think age is immaterial, provided we keep our minds alive by being open to new things. I can be as excited by a new artist who plays me their demo as I am by a new record of one of my musical heroes. I can be excited by playing a new city I've never played before, or revisiting somewhere I know well and seeing how it's changed."
"Life is a constant state of flux for us all, and I like to embrace that," he added. "I also feel very happy to use my position to bring attention to injustice in the world, and to try to help where I can. At this time in my life I'm the happiest I have ever been."