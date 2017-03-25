Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida's Divorce Drama Continues: "Phaedra Is Reviewing her Options"

Harry Styles Might Have Unveiled a Release Date for His Debut Solo Single, and the Internet Has Zero Chill
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida's marriage may not be over after all.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had said in November she finalized their long and messy divorce from her ex, with whom she shares two kids.
She had filed the papers in 2014 and the divorce was granted by default because Nida never responded to it. In December, he contested her divorce filing, saying he had never been served and did not have a chance to respond, E! News has learned.
TMZ reported Friday that a judge had recently tossed out the divorce judgement because he was troubled that Nida was not served with documents notifying him the divorce was final.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic
"It's very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage," Phaedra's rep Steve Honig told E! News exclusively Saturday. "Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children."
Now, Parks can either appeal the judge's decision or refile for divorce.
Nida, who is serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud, has not commented.