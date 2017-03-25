Steven Yeun's Wife Joana Pak Shares First Photo of Their Baby

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's wife Joanna Pak posted the first photo of their newborn son Friday. E! News learned earlier this week that she gave birth to the boy, their first child, on March 17.
In Pak's black and white pic, she is seen sitting and holding the baby, who is lying on his back on her lap and thighs. The child is wearing an oversized, long sleeve side-snap bodysuit with the sleeves covering his tiny hands so he doesn't scratch himself, as well as white striped socks.
News of Pak's pregnancy broke in December, a couple of days after she and Yeun tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of family and friends, including several of his The Walking Dead co-stars, such as Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Melissa McBride.
Spoiler alert!
The wedding took place about two months after the premiere of The Walking Dead season seven, which featured Yeun's character's death. He had played Glenn Rhee since the show's 2010 debut.
His onscreen widow Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, is pregnant with the couple's first child.
