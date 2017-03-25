Christina El Moussa Fires Back After Being Mommy-Shamed Over Kids Pic: "Thanks for Your 'Concern'"

Like many celebrity moms, Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa cannot escape the mommy-shamers.
Some people voiced disapproval over a photo she posted on Instagram Friday, which showed a group of girls, including her and ex Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old daughter Taylor, wearing swimsuits and playing and splashing inside a backyard hot tub as their 1-year-old son Brayden stands outside in footed pajamas, near the edge of a pool.
"Our first slumber party!!" she wrote. "6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun ... @caraclarknutrition ... love you always *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it's cali people it's what we do*"
"No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!" user luvmyhub3 wrote.
"@luvmyhub3 OMG 1. It's a beach entry if he fell in it's only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It's not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your "concern" aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this .....!!!!" Christina replied.
"@christinaelmoussa well that's great if your that close, but I was commenting back to another person her on your post," the user said. "They made it sound as if 'haters' would only think your son was close to the pool. When I'm very positive im not hating here! It just looks like he's close and as a mother of 3, yes, it looks scary. So it's people having normal concern not hating."
Christina did not reply to other mommy-shaming comments.
"Is she serious? There's water on the pool deck! What mom allows water on the pool deck?" wrote another user. "That's dangerous; I'm a mom & I walk around with a paper towel blotting up all the water from the deck so that my kids don't fall. All other moms are bad."
And many people defended the reality star.
"Can we all please stop Mom hating!!!" one person wrote. "None of you are perfect!!! Nothing is more hateful than trying to bring a Mom down!!!!"
Christina was criticized over her parenting earlier this week as well. Many people voiced disapproval over her recent bikini photo shoot with her daughter for an L*Space swimwear ad campaign. However, many others defended it.
"People will always complain about something. Your shoot was super cute and appropriate!!!" one user wrote. "It's not like Taylor was all done up like a doll with a skimpy suite. She had her crazy kids hair with a freaking donut. People need to get a live and stop criticizing others. #teamchristina."