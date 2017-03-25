Christina El Moussa Fires Back After Being Mommy-Shamed Over Kids Pic: "Thanks for Your 'Concern'"

"No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!" user luvmyhub3 wrote.

"@luvmyhub3 OMG 1. It's a beach entry if he fell in it's only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It's not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your "concern" aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this .....!!!!" Christina replied.

"@christinaelmoussa well that's great if your that close, but I was commenting back to another person her on your post," the user said. "They made it sound as if 'haters' would only think your son was close to the pool. When I'm very positive im not hating here! It just looks like he's close and as a mother of 3, yes, it looks scary. So it's people having normal concern not hating."