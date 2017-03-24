Amanda Seyfried Gives Birth to First Child With Thomas Sadoski

Seyfried had been open about wanting a child for several years.

In fact, in August 2015, she opened up in Marie Claire UK and joked that she needed to "get on it."

"I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly," she shared. "That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years. I'm not ready but nobody's ready. It changes everything… so how you can ever be ready for that?"

Well, it looks like she found someone who's finally ready!

Speaking of, Sadoski and Seyfried tied the knot in a secret ceremony earlier this month.