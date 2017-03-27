The Biggest Lingering Questions About Hollywood's Most Mysterious Relationships

Has Tom Cruise ever auditioned a girlfriend?

Here we go again. No matter what Tom does, he just can't get away from these pesky rumors—the tinfoil hat club loves to theorize about the origin stories of his many romantic endeavors. It all dates back to the Church of Scientology, with the conspiracy claiming that the giant organization is in charge of finding, vetting and ultimately setting up prospective partners.

It's a tale as old as time, really: Girl joins church, church finds her to be very eligible, church puts girl through rigorous audit process, girl is offered lucrative opportunities that would significantly boost her career and star power. All those pesky Going Clear-style documentaries have only fueled the conspiracy flames. And now, the rumor mill has moved on to the possible romance between Cruise and his M:I 6 costar.

We'll start off with the most important point: Tom's camp has issued denials on these issues every step of the way. But let's just say that he did enjoy her turn in The Crown, and found her to be a great potential action star. And then once they began pre-production on the flick, a romance began to bud. Would that be so crazy? They certainly wouldn't be the first celebrities to feel a spark on set. Is it a very odd coincidence? Sure. Could it be more than a coincidence? Sure. But we're not convinced just yet.