Christina El Moussa Is Dating Hunky Hockey Player Nate Thompson

We thought Christina El Moussa was on a date Wednesday night when she was spotted with a mystery man at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game, but it turns out her focus was actually on someone inside the rink.

E! News can exclusively confirm the Flip or Flop star has been dating hockey player Nate Thompson for "about a month." She was at the game earlier this week with one of his buddies, cheering him on in the stands as his team took the win over the Edmonton Oilers. We're also told she's attended several other games this season, too.