NBA Star J.R. Smith's Baby Daughter Dakota's Breathing Tube Removed

J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel Harris' miracle baby Dakota reached an enormous milestone: her breathing tube has been removed.

Jewel gave birth to Dakota, also known as "Kota Bear," in January, almost five months before her due date. Baby Dakota weighed only one pound at birth, but after months of hard work, the Cleveland Cavaliers' guard's baby reached a point where she could breathe without a tube. Jewel took to her and her husband's website to emotionally detail the exciting moment the nurse told her Kota Bear was "not intubated" anymore.

"I mean I was beyond excited to hold our 2lb 13oz miracle in the palm of my hands for the very first time," she wrote.