The Bachelor Turns 15: Stars Recall Craziest Moments and Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Plenty of hijinks ensue on-camera during The Bachelor, but the craziness continues well after the director yells, "Cut!"

The popular dating reality show celebrates its 15th anniversary Saturday.

"I feel like we are just getting started," executive producer Elan Gale told E! News. "It's never been a better time to be part of Bachelor Nation and I wouldn't be surprised if we were having this conversation 15 years from now."

In honor of the dating show's anniversary, several past contestants of the series and its spinoffs shared with E! News their memories of particularly outrageous televised moments and also revealed some crazy behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on the shows.

Craziest On-Air Moments:

Courtney Robertson, winner of The Bachelor season 16 (2012): "The moment I was flying a helicopter for the final rose, not knowing if I was getting engaged or getting dumped."