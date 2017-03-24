Prince George to Start School in September

He's officially a young scholar!

Prince George will be starting school in September. The 3-year-old royal tot is going to be attending Thomas's Battersea. "We are honored and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas's Battersea for Prince George," said Ben Thomas, Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea. " We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Prince George began nursery school at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk in January 2016. George only attended classes while his family resided at their Norfolk home, but wouldn't be enrolled when his family stayed at Kensington Palace in London. The nursery, located just 10 miles away from his family home, Amner Hall on the Sandringham Estate, was housed in a converted chapel. It cost Prince William and Kate Middleton a modest $49 a day.