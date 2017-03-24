Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Share Hilarious Secrets About Their Marriage With Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are easily one of the funniest couples in Hollywood, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they always have each other in stitches.
Perhaps what's even funnier about them is that they're not cracking up at each other's jokes, but rather their quirks. Of course, like any other couple, they can make each other mad.
"I think I do things that make her not laugh," Falcone dished on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Friday afternoon. "Is that a sentence?"
But The Boss actress confessed that things that would normally drive a person nuts end up making her laugh even harder, adding an interesting dynamic to her marriage with Falcone.
"I think what should not be making me laugh makes me laugh more. There are certain very weird things," she teased of her husband. "Ben, lovingly, is a super-hypochondriac, maybe germophobe and we may have seven or eight blood pressure cuffs in our home."
Host Ellen DeGeneres couldn't hide her confusion about Falcone's quantity of health tools. "One isn't enough," Falcone explained. "What if it's not working right?!"
Spoken like a true hypochondriac.
Unfortunately, McCarthy revealed that he has a secret stash on top of his known blood pressure cuffs. "There are six of them squirreled away in his closet," she confessed, "and I know it!"
Watch the hilarious video above to hear even more secrets about this funny couple's interesting marriage.