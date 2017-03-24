Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Migos Prove the Office Is the Place to Play by Performing "Bad and Boujee" With Desk Supplies

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
If you looked up "inventive" in the dictionary, the definition would include a link to this video.
In the latest installment of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' performing hit songs with everyday items, the late-night host and his in-house band joined Migos to rap "Bad and Boujee" office-style. Yes, it's just what we all needed to kick off the weekend.
Instead of drums or a keyboard, the team picked up water cooler jugs, coffee pots, paper, scotch tape and more typical desk items to create the signature sound of the song.
Fallon got the performance started with his iPhone, dialing three numbers to kick off the beat while Offset added percussion by shaking paper clips and Black Thought tossed thumbtacks.
Questlove snipped away with scissors and added extra sound by repeatedly stapling a piece of paper. Meanwhile, Kamal Gray gave the music another layer by repeatedly ripping pieces of paper and Captain Kirk plucked away at a tissue box guitar with rubber band strings.
Just when you thought the office couldn't be fun….