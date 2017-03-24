2017 Spring and Summer Premiere Calendar: When to Watch Your New and Old Favorite Shows

Spring just started, which means summer's almost here, and you know what that means: new TV!
Sure, we could go outside and enjoy the sunshine and the company of others, but if we're being honest with ourselves, we're really just going to sit inside and enjoy the company of real friends like Jon Snow, Kimmy Schmidt, the Doctor, and all the Tatiana Maslanys.
To help with your spring and summer planning, we've put together a calendar of all the premieres and returns we can look forward to over the coming months. We even stuck Stranger Things on there, even though it's practically years away, just to really help you plan ahead. You're welcome!
April
Sunday, April 2
Call the Midwife (8 p.m.) (PBS)
The Kennedys: After Camelot (9 p.m.) (Reelz)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (9 p.m.) (Bravo)
Monday, April 3
Southern Charm (9 p.m.) (Bravo)
Tuesday, April 4
iZombie (9 p.m.) (The CW)
Prison Break (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Wednesday, April 5
The Real Housewives of New York City (9 p.m.) (Bravo)
Archer (10 p.m.) (FXX)
Brockmire (10 p.m.) (IFC)
Friday, April 7
The Get Down (Netflix)
You the Jury series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
The Toy Box series premiere (8 p.m.) (ABC)
Saturday, April 8
The Son series premiere (9 p.m.) (AMC)
Sunday, April 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery (10 p.m.) (ID)
Talking with Chris Hardwick (11 p.m.) (AMC)
Monday, April 10
Angie Tribeca (10:30 p.m.) (TBS)
Better Call Saul (10 p.m.) (AMC)
Tuesday, April 11
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Friday, April 14
Chelsea (Netflix)
Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix)
Saturday, April 15
Doctor Who (9 p.m.) (BBC America)
Class (10 p.m.) (BBC America)
New Doctor Who Trailer Gives Us the First Real Look at the New Companion & Peter Capaldi's Final Season
Sunday, April 16
The Leftovers (9 p.m.) (HBO)
Veep (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)
The White Princess (Starz)
Guerrilla series premiere (9 p.m.) (Showtime)
Tuesday, April 18
Pretty Little Liars (8 p.m.) (Freeform)
Famous in Love series premiere (9 p.m.) (Freeform)
Wednesday, April 19
Fargo (10 p.m.) (FX)
Friday, April 21
Blue Bloods (10 p.m.) (CBS)
Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)
Girlboss (Netflix)
Saturday, April 22
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (8 p.m.) (HBO)
Sunday, April 23
Silicon Valley (10 p.m.) (HBO)
Mary Kills People series premiere (10 p.m.) (Lifetime)
Monday, April 24
Gotham (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Tuesday, April 25
Great News series premiere (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Genius series premiere (9 p.m.) (Nat Geo)
Wednesday, April 26
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Friday, April 28
Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Casting JonBenet (Netflix)
Catastrophe (Amazon)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition (9 p.m.) (WeTV)
Sunday, April 30
American Gods series premiere (Starz)
Tituss Burgess Channels Beyoncé in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Teaser You Never Knew You Needed
May
Monday, May 1
Lucifer (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Friday, May 5
Sense8 (Netflix)
Sunday, May 7
2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (8 p.m.) (MTV)
Monday, May 8
World of Dance series premiere (10 p.m.) (NBC)
Friday, May 12
Master of None (Netflix)
Anne (Netflix)
I Love Dick (Amazon)
Sunday, May 14
2017 Miss USA (7 p.m.) (Fox)
Wednesday, May 17
Downward Dog (9:30 p.m.) (ABC)
Friday, May 19
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
12 Monkeys (8 p.m.) (Syfy)
Saturday, May 20
The Wizard of Lies (8 p.m.) (HBO)
Sunday, May 21
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Monday, May 22
The Bachelorette (8 p.m.) (ABC)
Tuesday, May 23
Casual (Hulu)
Thursday, May 25
Love Connection (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Beat Shazam (9 p.m.) (Fox)
The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)
Tuesday, May 30
America's Got Talent (8 p.m.) (NBC)
House of Cards (Netflix)
Wednesday, May 31
The Carmichael Show (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Masterchef (8 p.m.) (Fox)
The F Word with Gordon Ramsay series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Kingdom (AT&T/DirecTV)
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed With Teaser: Things Will Never Be the Same
June
Sunday, June 4
I'm Dying Up Here series premiere (10 p.m.) (Showtime)
Monday, June 5
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Stitchers (Freeform)
Friday, June 9
Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Saturday, June 10
Orphan Black (10 p.m.) (BBC America)
Sunday, June 11
American Grit (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Monday, June 12
American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (10 p.m.) (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Superhuman series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Friday, June 16
The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m.) (PBS)
Sunday, June 18
Botched (9 p.m.) (E!)
Monday, June 19
Preacher (9 p.m.) (AMC)
Wednesday, June 21
Little Big Shots: Forever Young (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Thursday, June 22
The Wall (8 p.m.) (NBC)
The Night Shift (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Wednesday, June 28
Big Brother (8 p.m.) (CBS)
Thursday, June 29
Zoo (10 p.m.) (CBS)
TBD: Teen Wolf (MTV)
July
Sunday, July 9
Candy Crush series premiere (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Famously Single (10 p.m.) (E!)
Tuesday, July 11
The Fosters (Freeform)
The Bold Type series premiere (Freeform)
Wednesday, July 12
Salvation series premiere (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Sunday, July 16
Game of Thrones (9 p.m.) (HBO)
Sunday, July 23
Ballers (10 p.m.) (HBO)
Insecure (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)
Tuesday, July 25
Midnight, Texas (10 p.m.) (NBC)
August
Monday, August 7
Hollywood Game Night (10 p.m.) (NBC)
Thursday, August 10
Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Wednesday, August 16
Marlon series premiere (9 p.m.) (NBC)
September
Sunday, September 17
69th Primetime Emmys (8 p.m.) (CBS)
October
Tuesday, October 31
Stranger Things (Netflix)
