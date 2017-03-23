Did Scandal Just Kill [Spoiler]?!

Uh, what the heck is going on on Scandal?

If you asked us to quickly summarize everything that has gone down so far this season, we wouldn't get far past "Rowan killed Frankie Vargas and ???" before devolving into mumbling, but what happened at the end of tonight's episode was pretty clear: Huck (Guillermo Diaz) got shot, and he also got played.

He had made "friends" with Meg (Phoebe Neidhart), the friend of Jennifer Fields (Chelsea Kurtz), who was revealed last week to not be dead. Meg wanted answers about her friend's death, and specifically wanted Olivia (Kerry Washington) to help her, which is a big fat red flag on this show most of the time. Unfortunately for Huck, he was already in deep, since the questions about Olivia started just after a round of floor sex.