Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Rare Public Outing Will Brighten Your Day

© JS/Sam Sharma
© JS/Sam Sharma
Who knew a lunch date could bring so much joy to pop culture fans?
While Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson may have one of the strongest fan bases in Hollywood, the pair tries their best to live a private life away from the public eye.
On Thursday afternoon, however, the famous pair was spotted enjoying a casual lunch at Du-par's Restaurant & Bakery in Studio City, Calif.
Rachel was seen wearing ripped denim jeans, a black motorcycle jacket and purple beanie.
Meanwhile, Hayden showcased his love for Brooklyn in a T-shirt with a tan wool coat and jogger pants.
Their afternoon outing in Southern California comes as Rachel continues filming her upcoming role in Nashville. As for Hayden, he is set to star in two big-screen projects later this year.
Perhaps the couple's greatest role is raising their baby girl. During rare interviews, both mom and dad couldn't help but express their happiness at expanding their family.
"I have this little angel in my life now and Rachel and I are so thrilled," Hayden shared with E! News back in 2015. "We don't sleep as much as we used to, but it's all so worth it."
When asked what is the best part about being a dad, the actor simply replied with, "Everything."
As for Rachel, she loves all of her quality time with Briar Rose Christensen. From dinner dates at Island's or baking nights in the kitchen, mother-daughter moments away from the public eye are something the actress loves.
"She's doing good," Rachel previously shared with E! News when discussing her daughter. "She's a smart little girl—very active."