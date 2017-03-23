Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Rare Public Outing Will Brighten Your Day

Who knew a lunch date could bring so much joy to pop culture fans?

While Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson may have one of the strongest fan bases in Hollywood, the pair tries their best to live a private life away from the public eye.

On Thursday afternoon, however, the famous pair was spotted enjoying a casual lunch at Du-par's Restaurant & Bakery in Studio City, Calif.

Rachel was seen wearing ripped denim jeans, a black motorcycle jacket and purple beanie.

Meanwhile, Hayden showcased his love for Brooklyn in a T-shirt with a tan wool coat and jogger pants.