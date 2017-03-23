Here's Why Amy Schumer Is Dropping Out of the Barbie Live-Action Movie

Ray Tamarra/GC Images; Mattel
Amy Schumer is no longer a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.
More than three months after it was announced that the actress would take on the role in an upcoming live-action film, E! News can confirm a change of plans.
"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Amy said in a statement. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."
A Sony spokesperson also confirmed the news expressing no hard feelings.
"We respect and support Amy's decision," the statement said. "We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon."
When the casting was first announced, Deadline reported that the film will center on an imperfect Barbie who lives in Barbieland among the 180-plus Barbie characters, but doesn't quite fit the mold of the others.
Due to the fact that this Barbie is a bit eccentric, she ends up getting kicked out of Barbieland, essentially because she's not perfect enough.
After leaving Barbieland, she ends up in the real world and makes all types of new discoveries, causing her to have an important realization: The only key to happiness is to love yourself and stop trying to climb toward an unattainable standard of perfection.
Ultimately, Amy originally faced some backlash once the news broke that she would play Barbie. In an Instagram post, though, the actress shared a message to all the "trolls" providing unnecessary noise.
"Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so," she wrote. "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion."
She continued, "Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice."