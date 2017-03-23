The View's Whoopi Goldberg Shades The Talk After Sara Gilbert Mispronounces Several Daytime Emmy Nominees

These Are All the Shows Still Not Renewed For 2017-18: What Are the Odds Your Favorite Gets Another Season?
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't sound too impressed with how The View's Daytime Emmy nominations were announced.
Back on Wednesday's episode of The Talk, the show's panelists revealed the nominees of select categories. When it was time to announce the contenders for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, however, Sara Gilbert had a little trouble naming some of the nominees.
Whether it was The View's Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin or The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai, Sara struggled to pronounce the last names.
During Thursday's edition of The View, Whoopi decided to speak out about the error.
"I think [the nominations] were announced on The Talk and I think a couple of the women weren't sure about the pronunciation of everyone's names so please introduce yourself so people know," Whoopi shared.
The co-hosts including Sara, Jedediah and Sunny proceeded to deliver their full names while Joy Behar joked that her name was Angelina Jolie.
"We're thrilled that you guys announced us," Whoopi explained. "We love that, and we just wanted to say, ‘Hey, here's how you do our names,' 'cause maybe our names or some of our names are a little more difficult for folks…We just want to say congratulations to everyone who does this show. "
Later on in the afternoon, Sara kicked off a new episode of The Talk by apologizing for all of the names she mispronounced.
"I got so many names wrong because I was so nervous and normally when we say people's names, we've gone over who the guests are and we practiced but this was an in the moment thing where we were finding out right along with you who was nominated," Sara explained to the audience. "So I made several mistakes and I was even nervous when I was saying it knowing I was saying things wrong."
She continued, "So I'm very, very sorry to any of the women whose names I got wrong. It was a true mistake. I respect you guys. I congratulate you. I would never want to take away from your moment. So I am truly sorry. And it's The View and The Real so I wish you guys luck and again, I apologize. We celebrate you guys."
The 44th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.