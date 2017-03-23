These Are All the Shows Still Not Renewed For 2017-18: What Are the Odds Your Favorite Gets Another Season?

CBS

Though it may seem the Eye network renewed everything in its arsenal today, there are still quite a few shows in CBS' inventory awaiting to hear their fate. On the drama side, veterans Criminal Minds, its spin-off Beyond Borders, Code Black and Elementary remain on the chopping block, alongside veteran comedies 2 Broke Girls and The Odd Couple and reality stalwart The Amazing Race.

As for their odds on returning, we'd say Criminal Minds is the safest bet, provided financial talks on the pricy series work in the network's favor. Its renewal came down to the 11th hour last season, as well. Beyond Borders could remain a midseason utility player, but that all depends on this season's crop of drama pilots, most likely, while Code Black has probably flatlined. Elementary remains the wild card here. This one could go either way and we've got a feeling it'll all come down to financial negotiations, as well. As for comedies, we wouldn't be surprised to see 2 Broke Girls shift to midseason with a truncated episode order. And The Odd Couple? Say your goodbyes. The Amazing Race should be back, but probably with only one cycle per season.

As for the network's freshman offerings still on the line—Pure Genius, The Great Indoors, Doubt and Training Day—don't hold your breath.