Rehab Addict Star Nicole Curtis' Company Sued by City of Minneapolis Over $2 House

Nicole Curtis

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis may have made a bad purchase. 

The HGTV star, who has spent seven seasons rehabbing homes to their former glory on television, is attached to a new lawsuit from the city of Minneapolis over a property her company, Detroit Renovations, LLC, acquired in the city in 2013 for $2. 

According to the legal documents, filed in January and published by Consumerist, the city of Minneapolis is suing the company for breach of contract, alleging that they failed to comply with the stipulations that redevelopment of the property would be complete within a year of the deed. The city has requested that the court return the house. 

The city also accused the company of failing to complete "minimum improvements," pay real estate taxes on the property and maintain required insurance. 

Rehab Addict, Nicole Curtis

HGTV

In court filings, Curtis' lawyers said their client admitted to not completing renovations, but also said she "was prevented and/or delayed from completing performance (of the contract's terms) due to the acts of Plaintiff and the acts of third parties," according to a report from the Star Tribune

Meanwhile, the star has been reacting to news of the lawsuit on social media, tweeting in part, "I love when people who sit on their rears doing nothing put 2cents in regarding the work others are doing #minneapolis#smh."

One fan retorted with, "What work? The project has gone no where in years and you haven't even been paying taxes on the prop."

"My friend -taxes paid, it's been insured, it's been maintained," Curtis tweeted. "Write a check you can be a partner."

E! has reached out to Curtis' camp for comment. 

