Sweden's Princess Sofia Is Pregnant Just 11 Months After Welcoming Her First Child

That was quick!
Sweden's Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip are expecting their second child, only 11 months after welcoming their first son Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil. Princess Sofia is due in September 2017.
"We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander," the couple said in a statement on the Swedish Royal Court's website. "We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family."
There have been no changes made to the Prince Couple's public engagements schedule this spring or summer.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their baby boy last April. The prince weighed in at 7.9 pounds and measured around 19.3 inches long. Only two days later did the royal couple return home and give everyone around the world a glimpse at their son as he napped in his carrier. His tiny head, which was covered with a white hat, peeked out of his blanket as he cozied up to a stuffed bear that was tucked in with him.
Nearly a year later, Prince Alexander looks exactly like his royal mama (and is equally stylish, too!). The 11-month-old royal looks every bit regal in a heather gray cardigan and white button down. If his smile is any indication, it looks like Prince Alexander is elated to be having a little brother or sister arriving later this year.
Congratulations to the growing family!