Dancing With the Stars' 9 Biggest Feuds

Getty Images
Getty Images
Now dancing the duel...these DWTS pairs!
Throughout its 24-season history, Dancing With the Stars has mostly seen smiles and sequins in the ballroom, but every now and then, the dramatics takes over leading to some serious tension. Like when current contestant Charo got mad over judge Bruno Tonioli's comments following her debut dance.
"I've got a message for Bruno: If he wants to be alive for his next birthday, you better give me bigger numbers. Bigger! I'm watching you," she told E! News. "We already have a controversy. Because I am the queen of the cuchi-cuchi, OK? Don't mess with me because, Bruno, I look at you."
OK, so the queen of cuchi-cuchi may have been joking just a little bit, but she isn't the first DWTS contestant to clash with one of the judges over their scores. Or with their professional dance partner.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy has butted heads with several of his partners, including soccer player Hope Solo who alleged he had once slapped her. Meanwhile, pro Tony Dovolani once threatened to quit during a tense rehearsal with reality star Kate Gosselin.
And those are just a few of the show's biggest battles that have gone down in and out of the ballroom since its 2005 debut.
To look back on DWTS' biggest feuds, check out our brand-new gallery.