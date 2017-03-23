How Future Finally Found Peace With Ciara After Their Split: ''I Ain't Giving Up on Myself''

Future is longer beefing with Ciara.

The former couple—who ended their engagement when they split up in 2014—found themselves in a flurry of lawsuits that included a tumultuous custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The rapper released some songs over the last three years that have alluded to their drama and even called out Ciara's now-husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

But that's all in the past, according to Future.

The Freebandz founder covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine and opened up about how he found peace with Ciara and moved on.