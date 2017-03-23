Ellen Pompeo Gushes About Her Ever-Expanding Family

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen Pompeo's family is getting larger every day!
The Grey's Anatomy star and her husband, Chris Ivery, welcomed their third child Eli Christopher last year, but that's not the only reason their family is expanding. Pompeo appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday and opens up about her growing brood, which also includes a plethora of animals in addition to her three kids.
Ivery and Pompeo are also proud owners of four dogs, four chickens and a fish! And the 47-year-old actress couldn't help but gush about her big brood.
"[Eli] is the sweetest thing ever. Look at him," she cooed as a picture of her husband and Eli sleeping displayed on a screen. "I have the most fantastic baby nurse, Jackie, who is also backstage. She helps me. I'd be nowhere without her because I work long days, and I need help caring for him and she's got my back and his."
The couple are also parents to Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, while her second daughter arrived via surrogate in 2014. Pompeo and Ivery tied the knot in 2007. Since then, the couple has adopted various animals, the latest being a puppy named Lily.
"I was scared for her when she first came because she was really scared," Pompeo reveals. "Every time someone would come in the house she would run and hide under the bed because I think she thought someone was going to take her away...She has made the most amazing progress. She's a completely different dog."
