A Dig at Romain Dauriac? Scarlett Johansson Shares How Her Daughter Benefits From Having a Working Mom

For Scarlett Johansson, being a working mom is something to be proud of.

After filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Romain Dauriac, the four-time Golden Globe nominee has resumed life with her 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, as a single woman.

Since the news of their secret summer split became public, Dauriac's lawyer Hal Mayerson has blamed the actress' work for causing a runaround in his client's life. "Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child's life based on Ms. Johansson's shooting schedule," he told the Associated Press (via The Hollywood Reporter.)

However, the star doesn't view her job as a detriment, but as a benefit to both herself and her toddler. "I am so proud to do a job that I love to do and that I've worked really hard at to get where I am," she said during an interview on ITV1. "To be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and see that her mom is an independent woman making it happen—it's really important for me."