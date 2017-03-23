CBS Renews 16 Shows for the 2017-2018 Season: Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?

Do you like CBS's current slate of shows as much as the network does? Hopefully because CBS has renewed 16 shows in addition to the previously ordered new seasons of The Big Bang Theory and NCIS.

This move, one CBS usually makes, comes as the network gets ready to review pilots for the 2017-2018 season. So what made the cut? Five freshman shows and 11 returning favorites.

Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts will all return with a new season. Also coming back: Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Life in Pieces, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.