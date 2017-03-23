CBS Renews 16 Shows for the 2017-2018 Season: Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?

Do you like CBS's current slate of shows as much as the network does? Hopefully because CBS has renewed 16 shows in addition to the previously ordered new seasons of The Big Bang Theory and NCIS.
This move, one CBS usually makes, comes as the network gets ready to review pilots for the 2017-2018 season. So what made the cut? Five freshman shows and 11 returning favorites.
Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts will all return with a new season. Also coming back: Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Life in Pieces, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.
Missing from the list? The Amazing Race, Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls, Doubt, The Great Indoors, Pure Genius, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom and Undercover Boss. In a release, CBS said additional returning series pick-ups will be announced at a later date. Summer shows Big Brother, Candy Crush, Zoo and Salvation have yet to premiere.
Doubt, which stars Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, was pulled off the schedule after just two episodes. The future of The Odd Couple has been in question for some time as well. Criminal Minds is wrapping its 12th season and Elementary's ratings, now in season five, have sagged. Training Day star Bill Paxton passed away after completing work on the series and it was not expected to return.
CBS already handed out a two-season order to The Big Bang Theory and ordered a prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon, to series. NCIS was renewed for seasons 14 and 15 back in February 2016.
Are you excited that so many CBS shows are coming back? Worried about your favorite missing from the renewal list? Be sure to click through the gallery above for more renewal and cancellation news.