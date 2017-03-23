Chris Pratt Jokes About Appearing "Skeletal" on Instagram

Most of Pratt's 9.9 million followers thanked him for the laughs, but a few of them took it upon themselves to comment on his appearance. So, when Pratt shared a new episode Thursday, the actor used a little humor to shut his haters down. "So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK. Some have gone as far as to say I look 'skeletal.' Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight," he wrote in the Instagram video caption. "500lbs. Zero percent body fat."

"Totally JK guys," Pratt confessed. "This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg."