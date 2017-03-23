Selena Gomez Laughs Off a Joke About Justin Bieber and The Weeknd

Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend have at least one thing in common aside from the songstress.

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd both hail from Canada, which is a fun fact her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, couldn't help but chide her for it while he was with her Wednesday. Vanngo and Gomez were saying hi to countries around the world on his Instagram story when he decided to make an obvious joke about Gomez's love life as they gave a shout out to Canada.

"You know, Selena loves Canadians…" Vanngo teased her.