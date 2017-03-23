Sia Steps Out in Public and Doesn't Hide Her Face

Behold!

Sia was spotted at LAX Wednesday without her signature oversized wigs, letting everyone see her typically concealed face. The "Cheap Thrills" songstress kept her look casual, opting for Kenzo sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt for her long flight ahead. Sia was headed to Dubai where she is scheduled to perform this weekend.

Getting a glimpse of the Australian singer's face is a rare treat, as she usually keeps her identity concealed during concerts and interviews. The 41-year-old "Breathe Me" singer spoke to Nightline's Chris Conley about why she hides her face, and of course she did it with her back turned to him. "I don't want to be famous, or recognizable," she explained. "I don't want to be critiqued about the way that I look on the Internet."