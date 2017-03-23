Disney's Live-Action Mulan May Include Music After All

Still, many fans were incensed over the idea of living in a world where the live-action Mulan didn't include musical numbers like "Honor to Us All," "Reflection," "I'll Make a Man Out of You" and "A Girl Worth Fighting For." (As far as we know, no one is clamoring for a remake of 98 Degrees and Stevie Wonder's duet "True to Your Heart," which played during the end credits.)

Caro spoke to The Los Angeles Times Tuesday and clarified that nothing is set in stone, so fans needn't get worked up. "I don't know where that's come from," she admitted. "We've never talked about songs, and no decision has been made...I haven't even started working on it yet."

"It is exciting," Caro added, "that people are this passionate."

Reps for Disney have not commented on the music controversy.