Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Bullying and Social Media

Selena Gomez has a personal connection to Thirteen Reasons Why, the 13-episode Netflix series she executive produced with her mom (debuting March 31). Gomez optioned the rights to Jay Asher's novel nine years ago, when she was starring in the hit TV show Wizards of Waverly Place. And while it was originally envisioned as a vehicle for Gomez, she later decided to remain behind the camera. "The older I got—once I left my series, once I started to go for roles that weren't that age range—it organically began to become a project that I knew I would be behind the scenes with," Gomez tells The New York Times. "I actually like that I'm not in it."

Because the book "has such a huge following," she "wanted it to be credible."

"If I'm a part of it," Gomez explains, "that's going to cause a whole other conversation."