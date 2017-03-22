Demi Lovato Reveals How She Celebrated Her 5-Year Anniversary of Sobriety

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute
Demi Lovato continues to feel grateful for her health and happiness after reaching a major milestone in her life.
Exactly one week after she marked her 5-year anniversary of sobriety, the "Cool for the Summer" singer stepped out to attend UCLA Semel Institute's Open Mind Gala.
Before she was honored for being a mental health advocate, Demi revealed to E! News how she rang in such a special day.
"I didn't really do much to be honest," she shared with us. "I went to Disneyland which was cool but it's something that's getting more and more comfortable to me now so it's kinda like your birthday. When you're a kid you go all out and then as you get older, you just learn to be more appreciative of it."
As to what brought Demi out for tonight's event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the singer explained her longtime goal of using her voice for good.
"It's important to use my platform because I have a voice that reaches so many people and I feel like if I don't do good or if I don't use my voice, I'm not doing good," she explained.
During tonight's red carpet event, Demi was caught off guard by a reporter's question about her reported leaked photo. While an eyewitness described the singer as looking distraught for a brief period, the "Cool for the Summer" singer set the record straight on social media earlier in the week.
"I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage," she wrote to her followers. "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before. #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles."
Ultimately, the singer received a pep talk and was able to share her important message throughout the night.
"It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession," Demi previously shared on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."