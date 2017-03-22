Demi Lovato Reveals How She Celebrated Her 5-Year Anniversary of Sobriety

Demi Lovato continues to feel grateful for her health and happiness after reaching a major milestone in her life.

Exactly one week after she marked her 5-year anniversary of sobriety, the "Cool for the Summer" singer stepped out to attend UCLA Semel Institute's Open Mind Gala.

Before she was honored for being a mental health advocate, Demi revealed to E! News how she rang in such a special day.

"I didn't really do much to be honest," she shared with us. "I went to Disneyland which was cool but it's something that's getting more and more comfortable to me now so it's kinda like your birthday. When you're a kid you go all out and then as you get older, you just learn to be more appreciative of it."

As to what brought Demi out for tonight's event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the singer explained her longtime goal of using her voice for good.