Get a Glimpse of Empire's Newest Guest Stars, Including Demi Moore, Eva Longoria, & Nia Long

The back half of Empire's third season is truly stacked with guest stars.

The trailer above, which aired at the end of tonight's midseason premiere, gives a look at what's to come this season, including some of the new but very familiar faces joining the series, including Nia Long, Phylicia Rashad, Eva Longoria, and Demi Moore.

From the looks of things, Nia Long is going to be causing a whole lot of trouble as Las Vegas club owner Giuliana and somehow weasels her way into the Lyon family business, according to Cookie (Taraji P. Henson).

It also looks like Cookie's getting a proposal, Lucious (Terrence Howard) ends up in the hospital, and Cookie's also rocking a whole bunch of insane new outfits.