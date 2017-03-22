Watching Carrie Underwood Do Yoga With Her 2-Year-Old Son Is the Best Video You'll See Today

Breaking a sweat has never looked so darn cute.
As Carrie Underwood enjoyed another workout Wednesday afternoon, the American Idol winner wasn't alone. In fact, her two-year-old son Isaiah was ready to show off some moves of his own.
In a new post on Instagram, fans and followers were able to catch a glimpse of the mother-son duo's workout. Let's just say cuteness ensued.
"My workout buddy...mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs...whatever works!" she wrote online. "#StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form...I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch..."
The candid moment comes after country music fans learned Carrie would be performing at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Held at the T-Mobile Arena on April 2, the live awards show is hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line are also scheduled to perform during the telecast.
It's been a good year for Carrie who is enjoying a bit of a break after her world tour in support of Storyteller.
When appearing at the 2017 Golden Globes, the singer and CALIA by Carrie fashion designer admitted that she was figuring out her schedule for the coming months.
"I think I'm gonna enjoy a little time with my family and then start writing, maybe, and just seeing what I'm ready to do," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I don't know. There's no real plans."
One thing always on the agenda is spending time with her son who recently celebrated his second birthday. During Isaiah's celebration, the birthday boy received a Cookie Monster themed cake from IveyCake Store. How fitting for a family who previously went to Sesame Place theme park.
"Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big! On one hand, it's so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it's all happening so fast!" Carrie recently shared on Instagram. "You are my world...my heart...and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!"