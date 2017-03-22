Casey Wilson Is Pregnant! Actress Announces She’s Expecting Second Child With Husband David Caspe

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Destination Maternity
And a baby makes four!
Casey Wilson just announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child with husband David Caspe.
The former star of Marry Me and Happy Endings spilled the details on today's episode of her hit podcast with fellow comedienne Danielle Schneider, Bitch Sesh.
"Some big news on me end, which is that I am pregnant again," she began by saying during an opening convo with Schneider.
She dished that she's in the middle of her second trimester and that she's "so excited" about her second one's arrival.
"I was feeling so for about a month but now I'm…not feeling great," she told listeners.
Wilson and Caspe have an almost 2-year-old son together, Max Red, who is undoubtedly going to be thrilled about his new role of big brother in the coming months.
In past interviews, Wilson has made no secret of the fact that she and Caspe wanted to expand their family.
"We both come from two-kid families and I can't imagine going through life without a sibling, especially later in life," she once told Fit Pregnancy.
The second-time parents-to-be tied the knot back in May of 2014 in front of close friends and family at a stunning outdoor wedding in Ojai, Calif.
The actress and her hubby had been dating for two years prior to marrying one another.
Congratulations to the Caspe family!