Beyoncé Fulfills Teenage Cancer Patient’s Last Wish With FaceTime Call

Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Reaches Out-of-Court Financial Agreement Over Unpaid Spousal Support
Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
We can see Beyoncé's halo.
The music superstar made one cancer patient's dream come true when, after a campaign started by her family and friends caught Bey's attention, she FaceTimed the Houston-based teen with a special message.
Fan sites shared the heartwarming interaction to social media on Wednesday, which features Queen Bey telling Ebony Banks, "I love you" and waving to the camera.
Banks, whose nickname is "Ebob," has spent the majority of her senior year in the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer, local station KIAH reports. Earlier this month, the Alief Independent School District and Banks' closest family and friends held an early graduation ceremony in her honor.
Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ????? pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017
Shortly after, Ebony's classmates joined forces and spread #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media in hopes of fulfilling their friend's wish to get one-on-one time with Beyoncé
"Beyonce is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce's attention," high school student Karina Gutierrez told KTRK-TV.
Cristal Depaz added, "We try to make sure she has a smile on her face and to make her wishes come true." Looks like all their hard work paid off.
Congratulations to our first graduate of 2017! pic.twitter.com/vFe1yk6Svd— #GoBears ?? (@AliefHastingsHS) March 16, 2017
Talk about an incredible graduation present!