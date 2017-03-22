Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin and Real World: Skeletons Star Madison Channing Walls Confirm They Are Dating

Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Reaches Out-of-Court Financial Agreement Over Unpaid Spousal Support
This is an MTV love story very few people saw coming.
After experiencing public heartbreak on their respective reality shows, Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and Real World: Skeletons alumna Madison Channing Walls are giving love another chance.
"Javi and I are definitely together," Madison confirmed to E! News exclusively on Wednesday evening. "We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."
According to the couple, Madison direct messaged Javi on Instagram after many fans thought they had similar stories about exes and babies. What started off as a friendly conversation quickly turned into nonstop talking, which ultimately turned into a relationship.
"I love that he is a gentleman," Madison shared. "And I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for."
Their first in-person meeting recently happened in Philadelphia where they enjoyed a romantic meal at Javi's favorite restaurant.
"We enjoyed a nice bottle of wine and then later I had my friends come out to meet her and we all went out and danced and drank and just had a really good time," Javi recalled to us. "It was awesome."
Javi already has plans to visit Austin, Texas next month to experience Madison's hometown. And while their romance is going strong, Javi's son with Kailyn Lowry and Madison's daughter with Tony Raines have stayed out of the relationship for now. Things, however, could change with time.
"I haven't introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet. I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better," Javi explained. Madison added, "I'm really excited for him to come to Austin next month. I'm going to introduce him to my friends and family and [my daughter] Harper and yeah it should just be a really good time and then we are already making plans for this summer together. "
As Javi continues to move on from his past relationship with Kailyn, he wishes nothing but good things for his ex who is expecting another child.
"Kail knows about the relationship for sure," Javi explained. "I'm happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I'm here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby.
"Lincoln is actually the one who told me she was having a baby," he continued. "He knows what's going on. He's excited to have another sibling."
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.