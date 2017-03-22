Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan to "Break a Leg" on Dancing With the Stars and the Reactions Are Savage

Kristi Yamaguchi, Nancy Kerrigan

Getty Images

It's the thought that counts, right?

Shortly before Nancy Kerrigan made her debut on Dancing With the Stars, one fellow Olympic athlete decided to send their well wishes on social media.

"So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan!" fellow Team USA skater Kristi Yamaguchi shared on Twitter. "Can't wait to see you grace the ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS."

Sure, it's a common expression many of us are guilty of using. But unfortunately, Nancy was attacked before the 1994 Winter Olympics. Her right leg—that also served as her landing leg—was seriously injured forcing her to withdraw from the United States championships.

As you likely could have guessed, the Internet had a field day with the comments and didn't hold back with the sass.

Based on the reaction, Kristi's rep released a statement emphasizing that there was no bad intent behind the message.

"Kristi loves Nancy and has nothing but respect for her. No ill will was intended with the tweet and Nancy herself has received and commented on the well wishes that were sent," her rep shared with E! News. "Kristi is finding the reactions on social media humorous but unfortunately for those who want it to have been shady, that's not the case."

Besides, Nancy is still probably too busy rehearsing for next week's episode with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

After receiving a decent score of 28 out of 40 in week one, the judges and viewers are excited to see more.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

