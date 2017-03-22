Queen Elizabeth's Visit to New Scotland Yard Delayed After London Attack

Queen Elizabeth II will no longer visit the New Scotland Yard tomorrow.

The royal's engagement to open the Metropolitan Police's new headquarters in Scotland Yard on Thursday has been postponed following a an attack that took place outside the U.K. Parliament on Wednesday.

Royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted, "Buckingham Palace: 'In light of today's events the decision has been taken to postpone the Queen's engagement to New Scotland Yard. tomorrow. The visit will be rearranged for a later date.'"

According to The Telegraph, four people were killed and 20 injured after a car and knife attack outside the U.K. Parliament Wednesday afternoon, which the Scotland Yard police are calling a "terrorist incident."