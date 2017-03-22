2017 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Wendy Williams and More Nominees

Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly

WABC

We've honored film's greatest. We've honored music's greatest. We've honored television's greatest...Now, it's time to honor daytime TV's greatest!

That's right, the 2017 Daytime Emmys are coming up quick, and we just found out who's been nominated for the 44th annual show.

CBS' The Young and the Restless leads all nominees with a total of 25 nods, followed by the network's The Bold and the Beautiful—both of which compete against each other in the Best Daytime Drama category. Meanwhile, prior years' standout stars like Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and Wendy Williams all see nominations once again, and we're proud to say E! News has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

See the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will compete against each other on April 30 below:

Nazanin Boniadi, General Hospital

ABC

Outstanding Drama series

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

The Bay The Series
Red Bird
Tainted Dreams
Tough Love Web Series
Venice The Series

Outstanding Pre-School Children's Series

Bookaboo
Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures
Mutt & Stuff
Sesame Street
Sunny Side Up

Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series

Annedroids
Give
Odd Squad
This Just In
Xploration DIY Sci

Outstanding Pre-School Children's Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots
Peg+Cat
The Snowy Day
Tumble Leaf
Wallykazam!

Outstanding Children's Animated Program
Disney Milo Murphy's Law
Dragons: Race to the Edge+
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

The Boy Who Learned To Fly
A Love Story
Octonauts 
Taking Flight
Trollhunters 

Outstanding Culinary Program

America's Test Kitchen
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Guy's Big Bite
The Mind of a Chef
Trisha's Southern Kitchen

Kellie Pickler, Steve Harvey, Family Feud

YouTube

 

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud 
Jeopardy! 
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Judge Judy 
The People's Court
Hot Bench 
Judge Mathis

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Flea Market Flip
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple
Lake Life
Open House

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Jonathan Bird's Blue World
Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope
Planet Primetime
Wonder Women
XPLORATION AWESOME PLANET

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show

Outstanding Talk Show / Informative

The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen

Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment

The Talk
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
LIVE with Kelly

 

Jason Kennedy, Maria Menounos, E! News

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition

Outstanding Special Class Series

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter
Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen
Landscapes Through Time with David Dunlop
SuperSoul Sunday
Working in the Theatre

Outstanding Special Class Special

MTV Docs: Transformation
Out of Iraq
Bookaboo New Years Eve Special
The Wildlife Docs: Africa
The Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Celebration

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright, General Hospital

Alex Trebek

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless
Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Aniston, Days of Our Lives
Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent PariseGeneral Hospital
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Pre-School Children's or Family Viewing Program

Adrianna Di Liello, Annedroids
Ryan Dillon, Sesame Street
Addison Holley, Annedroids
Isaac Kargten, Odd Squad
Jack McBrayer, Odd Squad

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Kelsey Grammer, Trollhunters
Danny Jacobs, All Hail King Julien
Kate McKinnon, Nature Cat
Andy Richter, All Hail King Julien
Rick Zieff, The Tom & Jerry Show

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

The View, Holiday Episode

Lou Rocco/ABC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Daphne Oz, Michael Symon, The Chew
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Larry King, Larry King Now
Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid, Geoffrey Zakarian, The Kitchen
Chris Hedges, On Contact

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven Symone, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, The View
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

The 44th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

