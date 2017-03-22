This Is What Your Cell Phone Is Doing to Your Skin

Celebs like Emily Ratajkowski are addicted to selfies—no news there.

In fact, all of us are pretty addicted to technology whether it's for work or for pleasure. Of course, we already know that being too plugged-in isn't good for our mental health (and that's why celebs have been taking digital detoxes for years).

But now, according to celeb dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad (Emma Roberts, Olivia Culpo and Keke Palmer are fans), the next big thing in skin care is products that address the damaging effects of staring at computer screens all day (yes, this includes cell phones). Recent studies have now shown that the blue light from our devices has actual aging effects on our skin. "Four days in front of a laptop is equivalent to 20 minutes in the mid-noon sun," elaborated the pro.