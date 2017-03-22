Marc Anthony Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Mariana Downing

Marc Anthony is making things as official as you can in Hollywood, which is by debuting as a couple on the red carpet.
The 48-year-old singer proudly posed with girlfriend Mariana Downing, and it was all for his Maestro Cares Foundation. The 21-year-old model, who was featured in A$AP Rocky's "Everyday" music video, rocked a white dress with metallic and gold embellishments along with her hair pulled back. Her look was finalized with gold earrings.
The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer smiled for photos in a midnight blue suit and tie.
The 2017 Maestro Cares Foundation's Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala was held at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, March 21, in New York City. The singer was honored at the event and also took the stage.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Last month, E! News learned that Wilhelmina Miami represents the model and that she and Anthony have been dating for a few months. They've already done a bit of traveling together, and we learned they're in love. But given her busy modeling schedule and his tour, they don't see each other all the time. When Downing's schedule permits, however, she travels to be with the 48-year-old musician.
Last year, Anthony ended his marriage to Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima.
E! News learned in November that the two had called it quits. Anthony and de Lima confirmed the news in December, saying their decision to separate was mutual.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."