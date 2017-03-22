Why Faith Hill Is Embracing Her Wrinkles at Age 49

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Bachelor Season 21 Finale, Nick Viall, Vanessa

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Responds to Claims She and Nick Viall Are "Awkward" Together

Ed Sheeran Look-Alike, Isla Walton, Zoe Walton

Mother of Ed Sheeran Look-Alike Baby Reacts to Daughter Going Viral

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe Talks Freezing Her Eggs and Fiancé Shawn Booth Says They Want 5 Kids

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, 2017 Grammys, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Faith Hill may be pushing 50 but she's not over the hill. 

And she's embracing her looks, wrinkles and all.

"I'm OK with having lines," Hill told New Beauty magazine in an interview posted Wednesday. "I'm almost 50, I want people to know I've smiled a lot."

Hill, who will celebrate her birthday in September, has certainly got plenty to smile about: A successful music career, a loving husband of 20 years—fellow country star Tim McGraw, and three daughters—Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15.

Photos

Hollywood's Long-Term Couples

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

Unlike many celebrities, especially those around her age, Hill says she does not wear much makeup.

"I used to wear tons of makeup, like that '80s caked-on makeup," she said. "It's the reason I rarely wear it now unless I absolutely have to."

McGraw, she added, likes her natural look.

"He likes when I have no makeup on and crazy-curly hair," she said. "Before I put it up in my ponytail, he always tells me to wear it down because it's his favorite."

Hill teaches her daughters to embrace their inner beauty.

"Social media can be so cruel, but we've always emphasized the importance of having a realistic take and a healthy view regarding beauty to our girls," Hill told the outlet. "They know it's not just on the outside. It's really important to us to teach them that beauty is on the inside. People can see your heart by the expressions on your face and by the way you carry yourself—they can see your happiness."

TAGS/ Faith Hill , Tim McGraw , Top Stories , Beauty
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again