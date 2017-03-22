Why Faith Hill Is Embracing Her Wrinkles at Age 49

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Faith Hill may be pushing 50 but she's not over the hill.
And she's embracing her looks, wrinkles and all.
"I'm OK with having lines," Hill told New Beauty magazine in an interview posted Wednesday. "I'm almost 50, I want people to know I've smiled a lot."
Hill, who will celebrate her birthday in September, has certainly got plenty to smile about: A successful music career, a loving husband of 20 years—fellow country star Tim McGraw, and three daughters—Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15.
Unlike many celebrities, especially those around her age, Hill says she does not wear much makeup.
"I used to wear tons of makeup, like that '80s caked-on makeup," she said. "It's the reason I rarely wear it now unless I absolutely have to."
McGraw, she added, likes her natural look.
"He likes when I have no makeup on and crazy-curly hair," she said. "Before I put it up in my ponytail, he always tells me to wear it down because it's his favorite."
Hill teaches her daughters to embrace their inner beauty.
"Social media can be so cruel, but we've always emphasized the importance of having a realistic take and a healthy view regarding beauty to our girls," Hill told the outlet. "They know it's not just on the outside. It's really important to us to teach them that beauty is on the inside. People can see your heart by the expressions on your face and by the way you carry yourself—they can see your happiness."