Lena Dunham: I'm Not a "Hypocrite" Because I Lost Weight

To prove her point, Dunham joked that her Girls co-star Andrew Rannells "could get very fat. We just don't know!" Humor aside, Dunham told DeGeneres she was "frustrated" by the focus on her appearance. "It really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can't win."

Dunham first addressed the backlash last week via Instagram.

"I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of s--ts what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars," Dunham wrote. "I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity—what goes up must come down and vice versa."