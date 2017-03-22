Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Streetcar Na_ed Desire Fail Goes Viral

ABC/Wheel of Fortune
ABC/Wheel of Fortune
Well, that could have gone a lot differently.
With just one letter to go and $600 more at stake, contestant Kevin suddenly had the Internet ablaze when he decided to fill in "A Streetcar Na_ed Desire" with a "k" on Tuesday night's episode of Wheel of Fortune.
While everyone tried to keep their cool, even host Pat Sajak's couldn't hide the sound of disappointment in his voice. "No," he retorted as they moved on to the next contestant, Lisa, who guessed the correct letter, "m," and solved the puzzle.
Of course, Kevin's rendition of Tennessee Williams' iconic play sounded like it would have been quite a different show. "Although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," Sajak quipped.
"A Streetcar Naked Desire" ??? #wheeloffortune SERIOUSLY?!? ? @WheelofFortune #AStreetCarNakedDesire pic.twitter.com/J56JtE1Wl5— Web Girl Kathleen (@WebGirlKathleen) March 21, 2017
Meanwhile, the Internet pondered the epic error as only the Internet could.
Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017
Nothing?s funnier to me than Wheel of Fortune fails. Unlike Jeopardy it?s literally spelled out for you https://t.co/e2rVTzsGTO— J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 22, 2017
Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me - I'll buy you a beer or 20. pic.twitter.com/h1o5104fni— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2017
At least Kevin won't ever forget the title again.