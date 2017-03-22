Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Streetcar Na_ed Desire Fail Goes Viral

Well, that could have gone a lot differently. 

With just one letter to go and $600 more at stake, contestant Kevin suddenly had the Internet ablaze when he decided to fill in "A Streetcar Na_ed Desire" with a "k" on Tuesday night's episode of Wheel of Fortune

While everyone tried to keep their cool, even host Pat Sajak's couldn't hide the sound of disappointment in his voice. "No," he retorted as they moved on to the next contestant, Lisa, who guessed the correct letter, "m," and solved the puzzle. 

Of course, Kevin's rendition of Tennessee Williams' iconic play sounded like it would have been quite a different show. "Although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," Sajak quipped. 

Meanwhile, the Internet pondered the epic error as only the Internet could. 

At least Kevin won't ever forget the title again. 

