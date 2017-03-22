Ryan Reynolds Mocks The Green Lantern and Discusses "Canadian Heaven" With Stephen Colbert

Sometimes you just have to stop and stare at the night sky, which is exactly what Stephen Colbert and Ryan Reynolds did Tuesday.

Ahead of the release of Life, Reynolds' latest space film, The Late Show host and Reynolds lay down for a segment of "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars." The hilarious duo discussed deep topics such as what one would do if he only had one day left to live.

"Oh, I think I'd go see Avatar again because those two hours felt like two years," Colbert said.

But when that time inevitably comes, Colbert wanted to know what Reynolds' epitaph would be. "This space available because Ryan Reynolds is still alive," the Deadpool star joked.