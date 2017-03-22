Seth Meyers Bumps Dax Shepard for a "Bigger" Star: Kristen Bell

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Kristen Bell is a bigger star than Dax Shepard...at least according to Seth Meyers.
Shepard appeared on NBC's Late Night Tuesday, where Meyers praised the star of CHiPs for being so flexible with the show's recent scheduling change. "You were supposed to be on the show Wednesday and you made it here today," Meyers said. "I wanted to thank you for that."
"I was supposed to be on Wednesday and then I got a call from my publicist, who said, 'They got a bigger guest, so you got bumped to Tuesday. Can you now fly out?' In my mind, I'm like, 'I get it, man. Tom Cruise is selling something,'" Shepard said. "So, I get home that night and Kristen goes, 'I'm doing Seth on Wednesday. What day are you doing it?' My wife bumped me."
Meyers said it may be the first time "in the history of showbiz" that one of his guests was ever "wife-bumped," which made Shepard laugh. Shepard, who wrote and directed the comedy, was unsure "who bumps who" when people like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are involved. "I assume Brad...I don't know," he admitted. "I don't keep track of the star meters. They change so much!"
Getting to Meyers' studio proved to be problematic. Right before he crossed the 59th St. bridge into Manhattan, Shepard said, "A gal just torpedoed into the side of the car, then drug along the entire length of a Suburban and then kept going. So, then we had to get up next to her. I rolled down the window and I was like, 'You very much just ran into us.' She was—and I don't want to offend anyone—but it felt like a millennial reaction. She just [gave a look] like, 'No, I didn't.' All tough. I had to take a picture of her license plate, and then finally she pulled over."
On the bright side, the incident gave Shepard a fresh story to share on Late Night. "I basically solved a crime on the way here. That left me with about 30 seconds to put this suit on and do my hair," he explained. "So guys, if my hair doesn't look on point tonight, cut me some slack."
The run-in was "too appropriate," given the film Shepard was promoting. "Almost feels stunted. Suspicious," he said. Playing it up, he pretended to sell the story as if it were a PR stunt. "I had to commandeer a motorcycle and chase her! And when she saw me she was like, 'John Baker!'"
Warner Bros. Pictures' ChiPs is in theaters March 24; Bell will appear on Late Night Wednesday.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)