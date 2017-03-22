Flex 'Em, Ladies! Actresses Who Packed on Muscles for Their Movies

When it comes to getting silver screen ready, it's not always about dieting.

In fact, for a handful of Hollywood's most successful female action stars, fitting the part meant bulking up—in the kitchen and at the gym.

Whether it was a boxing Hilary Swank in Million Dollar Baby or one-handed push-ups from Demi Moore's lieutenant-in-training for G.I. Jane, actresses have proven flexing their muscles can be beneficial on the big screen.

For Swank, getting in the ring meant her second Oscar. Eight years later, Jennifer Lawrence blazed onto the scene yielding a bow and arrow as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, a film that remained number one at the box office for four consecutive weekends and cemented Lawrence as a bonafide action hero.