Carrie Ann Inaba Pays Tribute to "My Favorite Person" Florence Henderson on Dancing With the Stars Set

Florence Henderson's star power is still shining bright in one famous ballroom.

Before a brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars kicked off this week, judge Carrie Ann Inaba was able to pay tribute to one of her favorite contestants from all 24 seasons.

If you didn't already guess, it's the beloved Carol Brady.

"I had to take some time last night with my favorite person, Florence Henderson," Carrie Ann shared on Instagram Tuesday evening. "We have a star on the floor in her honor. I miss her person but will always feel her beautiful spirit in presence."

She continued, "Life is short but love is forever. Rest In Peace Beautiful Angel... #florencehenderson #dwts #rip #angel."