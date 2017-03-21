Carrie Ann Inaba Pays Tribute to "My Favorite Person" Florence Henderson on Dancing With the Stars Set

Florence Henderson's star power is still shining bright in one famous ballroom.
Before a brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars kicked off this week, judge Carrie Ann Inaba was able to pay tribute to one of her favorite contestants from all 24 seasons.
If you didn't already guess, it's the beloved Carol Brady.
"I had to take some time last night with my favorite person, Florence Henderson," Carrie Ann shared on Instagram Tuesday evening. "We have a star on the floor in her honor. I miss her person but will always feel her beautiful spirit in presence."
She continued, "Life is short but love is forever. Rest In Peace Beautiful Angel... #florencehenderson #dwts #rip #angel."
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
Florence competed alongside professional dancer Corky Ballas back in 2010. While she was the fifth contestant of the season to be eliminated, she made a huge impression on fans.
The beloved actress would also make frequent guest appearances on season 23 when her Brady Bunch co-star Maureen McCormick competed with Artem Chigvintsev.
To top it all off, Florence visited the set of Dancing With the Stars just three days before her untimely death back in November 2016.
As a new batch of contestants attempt to perfect the cha cha, foxtrot, quickstep or other ballroom dances, they may just be stepping on a new addition that has the support of many Dancing family members.
"A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady," host Tom Bergeron shared on Instagram with the tribute. "@dancingabc #dwts."
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.