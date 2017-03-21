A Look Back at the Movie Selena 20 Years After Its Debut

Lopez moved in with Quintanilla's sister Suzette Quintanilla for four months in order to prepare for the role and really feel closer to Selena.

But it was this role and Selena's love for music, that inspired Lopez to venture off into a musical career. The actress said that right after that movie she decided to record her first album.

During the 2015 Latin Billboard Award, Lopez did what she had never done—she sang Selena's music. The singer paid tribute to the late star with an emotional performance that also included Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla, her widower Chris Perez and her sister Suzette.

After the powerful rendition, Lopez sat with Natalie Morales and talked about the importance that the role of Selena had in her life.

"The impact that it had in my life, my career...it was a great thing for her to be my mentor, in a way. To teach me so much about how to navigate this business, but also how to navigate through life," Lopez explained. "This is one of the reasons why it's so emotional, I'm watching her on the screen, the audience is watching her as well and I think, 'If she was here she'd be doing what I'm doing right now.'"

Morales went on to ask her if she ever wondered what would've been of Selena's life and career had she not been murdered.

"It's a sad story. It still gets me, even until this day, because it really did mark my life at the time. And to get to know the family and work with them...it was just an important part of my life," she said as tears filled her eyes. "And it still is, even 20 years later."