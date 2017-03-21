Elizabeth Olsen Is Dating Robbie Arnett: 5 Things to Know About the Indie Singer-Songwriter

Elizabeth Olsenhas a new man in her life!

E! News can confirm the Captain America: Civil War star is dating singer-songwriter, Robbie Arnett. Mary-Kate Olsenand Ashley Olsen's little sis recently stepped out arm-in-arm with Arnett in New York City, prompting many to wonder who the lucky guy is and how the lovebirds first linked up.

Well, we've learned Elizabeth and Robbie's romance sparked back in early February when they met while on vacation in Mexico. Our insider described Olsen's boyfriend as a "great guy," adding, "They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him. She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already."

Hey, those smiles don't lie. Here are five things to know about Mr. Arnett: